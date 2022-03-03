From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has the capacity to reverse the suffering caused Nigerians by the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Governor Wike made the assertion at the inauguration of Ahoada-Ekpena Road project in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the State on Thursday.

The governor pointed out that it is maladministration that has cost the APC gross failure, which has increased sufferings for Nigerians because they are lost on ideas and lack leadership audacity.

Governor Wike assured that the PDP remains the only hope of Nigerians because it has the magic wand to change the current sufferings they experience.

He said: “You have seen the failure of the APC Federal Government. They make promises upon promises, but what we are getting is failure upon failure.

“So, all of us must brace up to say this suffering that God has helped us to survive, we cannot allow it to continue.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“The mere fact that God has made us to survive it does not mean that you’ll continue to suffer that way. PDP has the magic wand to change the failure of this APC-led government at the federal level.”

Governor Wike opined that with the non-performance of the APC, Nigerians are better judge to know the difference between the PDP and the APC.

He asserted that PDP remains the only party that can bring about a positive change across the country.

He said the appropriate time for Nigerians to brace up to end the suffering is in 2023, when they would be expected to mobilise themselves to vote out the bad government during the general election.

“Continue to have faith in PDP. It is the only party that has hope for Nigerians. You have tried another party at the national level and it has failed you.

“Time has come that Nigerians must brace up and say look, we cannot continue with this. You have come out in your large number today to receive us for this commissioning.

“You can’t complete this without also mobilising yourselves in 2023 to make sure that you vote out bad government.”

Speaking further, Governor Wike said he has fulfilled every promise made to Ekpeye people who have also stood with the PDP over the years.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Governor Wike stated that his administration has classified six traditional stools in Ekpeyeland to first class.

According to him, a number of development projects across sectors, has been delivered in the area, that also include the siting of a campus of the Rivers State University to transform socioeconomic activities in Ahoada Town.

The governor said the dualisation of the Ahoada-Omoku road when completed soon will transform the area.

Performing the inauguration of the 2.4 kilometres long Ahoada-Ekpena Road project, former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi acknowledged that the development pattern adopted by Governor Wike is balance.

Senator Makarfi, who noted that development projects are spread across Rivers State with the rural communities benefitting as much as the cities ,said it is what Nigeria needs to experience to move it forward.

“The pace of project execution and commissioning in Rivers State is unprecedented in any State in this country.

“The kind of development going on here is a balanced development. You see development in the cities, you see development in the rural areas.

“Development in all areas of infrastructure and social services, be they roads, schools, hospitals and social programmes.

“That is what we need in each state. That is what we need in this country. We need balance development that will take Nigeria forward.”

Senator Makarfi bemoaned the deplorable security situation, particularly in North -Eastern Zone of the Nigeria where President Muhammadu Buhari comes from. According to him, it is regrettable that under Buhari’s watch, insecurity in the zone has lingered.

While commending Governor Wike for the level of security achieved in Rivers State, Senator Makarfi said PDP needs to return back at the federal level to ensure safety of life of all Nigerians.

“You mentioned issues of security, you are largely secured here compared to where I come from. Of course, it’s not PDP governing there. And we are not all secured all over the zone, which is the North-East Zone.

“We are largely insecure and we have a president from that zone. It is regrettable. Therefore, the only way out is for PDP to come back to power. And we shall come back to power by the grace of God.”

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi provided the description of the Ahaoda-Ekpena Road project.

Tasie-Amadi said the road that is 2.4 kilometres long, eight metres wide, has 4.8 kilometres of drains which was built by an indigenous contracting firm, KN Services.