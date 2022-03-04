From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the capacity to reverse the sufferings brought on Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The governor stated this at the inauguration of the Ahoada-Ekpena Road project in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

Wike who said the APC lacked ideas on how to fix the country, said that the PDP was the only hope of Nigerians as it possesed the magic wand to change the fortunes of citizens.

“You have seen the failure of the APC Federal Government. They make promises upon promises, but what we are getting is failure upon failure. So, all of us must brace up to say this suffering that God has helped us to survive, we cannot allow it to continue.

“The mere fact that God has made us to survive it does not mean that you’ll continue to suffer that way. PDP has the magic wand to change the failure of this APC-led government at the federal level.”

Wike opined that with the non-performance of the APC, Nigerians are better judges to know the difference between the PDP and APC.

He said PDP remains the only party that can bring about positive changes across the country.

The Rivers governor said the appropriate time for Nigerians to brace up to end their suffering was in 2023, when they would be expected to mobilise to vote out the APC from government during the general elections.

“Continue to have faith in PDP, it is the only party that has hope for Nigerians. You have tried another party at the national level and it has failed you. Time has come that Nigerians must brace up and say look, we cannot continue with this. You have come out in your large numbers today to receive us for this commissioning. You can’t complete this without also mobilising yourselves in 2023 to make sure that you vote out bad government.”

Wike said he has fulfilled every promise made to Ekpeye people who have stood with the PDP over the years.

He said his administration has classified six traditional stools in Ekpeyeland to first class.

According to him, a number of development projects across sectors, have been delivered in the area, which includes the establishment of a campus of the Rivers State University to transform socioeconomic activities in Ahoada Town.

Performing the inauguration of the 2.4 kilometres long Ahoada-Ekpena Road project, former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi acknowledged the development pattern adopted by Governor Wike in the state.

Makarfi, who noted that development projects are spread across Rivers State with the rural communities benefitting as much as the cities ,said it was what Nigeria needed to move forward.