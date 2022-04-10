From Judex Okoro,

The former Governor of Cross River State, Sen Liyeel Imoke, has stated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has never lost governorship election in the state and do not intend to lose in the 2023 general election.

Speaking with journalists after the party’s state caucus meeting held at Transcorp Hotels in Calabar at the weekend, lmoke explained that the caucus was convened to strategies towards winning the 2023 general election.

The former Minister of Power noted that the party’s primaries commences in few weeks time following the new electoral guideline and the PDP in Cross River State is poised to take the state back.

According to him, the PDP in the state is organised, well managed and has a chairman who is experienced with a long history of political participation.

“We have never lost an election in Cross River since 1999, a defection is not a loss. In 2023, we do not intend to lose, that is why the caucus was convened to rub minds, share opinions and strategise towards winning the 2023 general elections.

“The chairman leads the caucus and invites us to deliberate on all the issues that affect the party and we move towards winning in the forthcoming general election.

“On the issue of zoning, just as at the national level where the issue of zoning is being discussed, we also discussed it at the caucus level.

“However, it is not my responsibility to disclose what was discussed on the issue,” the former former senator added.

Speaking also, the State Chairman of the PDP, Venatius Ikem, Esq, said they had a robust discussion of all issues including zoning and at the appropriate time the public would know their resolutions.

Ikem warned that the party in the state was yet to take any decision on zoning of power or any other position in the state to the southern senatorial district, adding that the party will take decision at the appropriate time.

“Wherever you hear the zoning of power or particular positions to the south now, I am sure it is not PDP.

“All the aspirants of the party are assured a level playing field pending when we take decisions on all the matters before us including zoning,” he maintained.

However, impeccable sources at the caucus meeting confided in our correspondent that the issue of zoning almost marred the proceedings as tempers rose when Sen Gershom Bassey and Rt Hon Daniel Asuquo pushed that the party zones the governorship to South for equity and justice.

The source said the elders of the party were able to control the tense situation and heated arguments from pro and anti-zoning speakers, by informing aspirants that the most important thing on the table for now is bow to take back the Government House from APC.

The source, however, said the leader of the party, Sen Imoke, was able to calm the situation and rather admonished party members and aspirants to also go back and meet at the various wards and local government caucuses to see how to mobilise and resolve on the plethora of aspirants that have bought the forms to contest for various political offices across the state.

Imoke was siad to have expressed worry that governorship aspirants are so much interested in winning their tickets only instead of thinking and working assiduously on how to galvanise electorate to win both state and National Assembly elections also.

Other party bigwigs that attended the state caucus meeting include Mr Donald Duke, Sen. Sandy Onor, Sen Gershom Bassey, Reps members, Sen Bassey Ewa, Efiok Cobham, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Prof. Stella Atoe and state working committee members.

End