From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the burglary at the residence of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, located within the precincts of Aso Rock, is an indication that the President cannot secure the country.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had confirmed that there was an unsuccessful attempt to burgle Gambari’s residence at the weekend.

However, the PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the incident has heightened tension that nowhere is safe in the country.

“Our party is worried that if President Buhari cannot guarantee the security of the Presidential villa, then his capacity to secure the entire country is no longer assured.”

The PDP charged President Buhari to review his security architecture and take decisive steps “beyond his lethargic body language, to secure our nation.”

The party said all over the world, the Presidential Villa, as the seat of power and national sovereignty, is the fortress of the nation that ought to have impregnable security.

It said any breach of security, particularly by outlaws and in sequence, sends a clear danger signal to the overall security of the nation.

“It is imperative to state that such security infraction, that gave way for outlaws to invade the Presidential villa in sequence, in spite of its perceptibly secured ambience, can only happen under an absentee President, who have not demonstrated the required capacity expected of his office.”

The opposition party recalled that there were “security breaches” in June last year, “involving shooting, violent combats, raids and free use of firearms within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, arising from a bitter squabble between members of President Buhari’s family and some security aides.