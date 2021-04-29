From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Barring any last minute change, the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) will hold an emergency meeting today in Abuja.

The meeting is coming on the heels of a petition by former Edo commissioner for information, Kassim Afegbua, to the EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission ( ICPC) demanding a probe of PDP finances.

A top party official, however, told Daily Sun that the NEC meeting had nothing to do with Afegbua’s petitions.

“The emergency NEC is to enable the party take decisions on issues relating to its congresses nationwide,” he said explaining that the party has not been able to conduct its congresses in the North West and few states because of intra-party crises.

Meanwhile, Afegbua, yesterday, said there was no going back in his quest to have the anti-graft agencies investigate the finances of the party.

He told journalists, at a press briefing in Abuja, that he was not alone in the call for the probe.

“People in the NWC, NEC, the party’s governors and other key stakeholders are with me on this journey. I am just the one holding the flag. Should the EFCC and ICPC delay in carrying out this investigation, I will have no other option than to apply for an order of mandamus to compel them to take the appropriate action.”