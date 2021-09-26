From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held its ward congresses across the 171 wards in the state Saturday without rancour or violence.

Briefing reporters in Abakaliki ahead of the exercise, the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Fred Udeogu, assured that the exercise would be a hitch-free one as the party would not allow any form of imposition in the election.

He explained that the party had notified the various security agencies in the state including the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Our correspondent who monitored the congress observed that consensus arrangement was adopted in most of the wards.

At Amanator ward in Onicha Local Government Area of the state, people trouped out en mass to vote for tcandidates of their election.

A stakeholder in the Area, Mrs Nwakeago Emmanuel (Ego-bekee) who commended members of the party for coming out in their numbers for the congress.

She boasted that the party has the capacity to win the 2023 governorship election noted in the state and urged the All Progressives Congress to prepare to hand over the state to PDP.

‘We are here today for the Ward congress. From the large crowd, it’s obvious that PDP is on ground and is prepared to take over Ebonyi State Government House in 2023.

‘The large turnout of people for the Ward Congress here is a clear manifestation of PDP’s dominance in Onicha local government area. And we promise to deliver this council to PDP in all elections in 2023,’ she said.

