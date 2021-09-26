From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday held its ward congresses across the 171 wards in the state without rancour or violence.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki ahead of the exercise, the state Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Fred Udeogu, assured that the exercise would be a hitch-free one as the party would not allow any form of imposition in the election.

He explained that the party had notified the various security agencies in the state including the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Sunday Sun observed that consensus arrangement was adopted in most of the wards during the congress.

At Amanator ward in Onicha Local Government Area of the state, people trooped out en mass to vote for candidates of their choice.

A stakeholder in the area, Mrs. Nwakeago Emmanuel (Ego-bekee) commended members of the party for coming out in their numbers for the congress.

She boasted that the party has the capacity to win the 2023 governorship election in the state and urged the All Progressives Congress to prepare to hand over the state to PDP.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.