From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on Wednesday conducted a primary election for the Imo State assembly, House of representatives and senatorial seats for its aspirants.

Our correspondent who was at the Kanu Nwankwo stadium, venue of the election reported that the election started late with accreditation commenced at 5pm.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The election which was relatively peaceful as at the time of this report was also manned by heavy presence of security operatives.

All the aspirants were also seen to have conducted themselves in a peaceful manner.