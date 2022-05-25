From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on Wednesday conducted a primary election for the Imo State assembly, House of representatives and senatorial seats for its aspirants.
Our correspondent who was at the Kanu Nwankwo stadium, venue of the election reported that the election started late with accreditation commenced at 5pm.
The election which was relatively peaceful as at the time of this report was also manned by heavy presence of security operatives.
All the aspirants were also seen to have conducted themselves in a peaceful manner.
