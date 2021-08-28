From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The embattled chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said that he has not stepped down as leader of the opposition party.

Secondus, in a statement by his Special Adviser, on Media, Ike Abonyj, on Saturday night, said he stayed away from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, in compliance with the order of Federal High Court, in Calabar.

The statement reads:

