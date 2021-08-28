From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The embattled chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said that he has not stepped down as leader of the opposition party.
Secondus, in a statement by his Special Adviser, on Media, Ike Abonyj, on Saturday night, said he stayed away from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, in compliance with the order of Federal High Court, in Calabar.
The statement reads:
‘The media office of Prince Uche Secondus wishes to correct erroneous news circulating that he has stepped down as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
‘Prince Secondus by his unavoidable absence at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday was merely obeying an interim order from Cross River State High Court.
‘As a law-abiding citizen who has been an adherent of rule of law as a basis for democracy stayed away in respect for the courts.’
