From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Embattled chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said that he has not stepped down as leader of the opposition party.

Secondus in a statement by his Special Adviser, on Media, Ike Abonyj, yesterday night, said he stayed away from the party’s National Executive Committee ( NEC) meeting, in obedience to the order of the Federal High Court, in Calabar.

The statement read: “The media office of Prince Uche Secondus wishes to correct erroneous news circulating that he has stepped down as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Prince Secondus by his unavoidable absence at the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting on Saturday was merely obeying an interim order from Cross River state High Court.

“As a law abiding citizen who has been an adherent of rule of law as a basis for democracy stayed away in respect for the courts.

“Prince Secondus’ four-year mandate to lead the party given on December 10, 2017 ends by December, 2021.

“By this release, the media office wishes to urge media houses and members of the public, particularly beloved members of PDP, to disregard any news suggesting that he has stepped down.”

