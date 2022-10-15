From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has said he did not at anytime collect N1billion from anybody as chairman of the opposition party.

Ayu stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after a meeting of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), yesterday, in Abuja.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, had in a recent media chat accused Ayu of collecting N1billion from someone in Lagos. Similarly, Wike, in another media chat yesterday, accused the PDP chairman of collecting N100million from a governor for the renovation of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) and allegedly collecting another N100million from the party for same purpose.

However, Ayu said though he has refrained from responding to attacks on his person, in the aftermath of the party’s national convention, because he is the father of the opposition party, it is pertinent for him to address the allegations against him.

The PDP chairman said: “This is a meeting of the BoT which I am only a member; as allegations persist, it is an opportunity to clear the air. I decided not to respond not to encourage altercations in the party. However, I want to make it clear that at no time did I as the National Chairman of the party collect any N1billion from anybody.

“When we came in and the party has funding difficulties, the presidential candidate suggested that we should take a loan from the bank. And the owner of that bank is a member of the party, he has even left the party. The party never took any loan from anybody. Any money advanced to the party was declared before the NWC and handed over to the National Treasurer. All our accounts are up to date and we promised to publish the accounts at the end of the year.

“On today’s allegations, I fully briefed the BoT that one of our governors made a contribution of 100million for the revival of the PDI which was housed in a portacabin and I explained to them that we hired an appropriate place in Asokoro, we have furnished it, renovated it.

“Three days ago, we went there, inspected it and the NWC decided that before commissioning, we should invite the governor in question to come and inspect what we have done with his contribution.

“I am happy that the National Secretary of the party has since written a letter to that governor. I or the NWC never took any money to carry out that renovation. In fact, we have not even exhausted that N100 million by one of the governors.

“The consistent attack on my person since the end of the convention on the 31st of May I have refrained from reacting as the father of the party I felt I should encourage reconciliation. But where it touches on my personal integrity or even my family members are brought into play I appealed to such people to desist from trying to malign my character or bringing my family into party affairs.”

Regardless, the BoT, in a communique read by the acting chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, after the meeting, implored Ayu “to give a firm assurance that he would resign his position after the 2023 elections.”

The Board, while charging PDP leaders and their associates from making more inflammatory remarks or granting press interviews, called on the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, to convene a meeting of the opposition governors, immediately.

Also, the BoT urged the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to review appointments into the campaign council and other advisory appointments, so as to make it all inclusive.