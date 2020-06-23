Ahead of Friday’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Edo, an aspirant of the party, Gideon Ikhine, has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Ikhine announced his decision to step down, yesterday, at a ceremony in Benin.

It was gathered that Obaseki, party Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi and other leaders from across the state, were in attendance.

Ikhine said there was no progress without a sacrifice, adding that the governor’s defection was God’s answer to the party and his aspiration.

Ikhine said he was “stepping behind the man who would lead the party to glory on September 19.”

He said his supporters had resolved to work with the governor to ensure a better tomorrow is achieved in the state.

Obaseki, in his response, said with the political situation in the state, history is being made in the country.

He said 21 years later in the current republic, democracy is taking a new turn as intellects are coming into the political process to redirect political processes and situation in the state.

Former House of Assembly speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, has also resigned his APC membership.

Adjoto said he took the decision after consulting with his conscience, family, friends and his supporters.

He said resignation was also in line with Article 9.5(i) of the APC constitution.

Adjoto said the decision was nostalgically clothed with apparel of mixed feelings as it translated to leaving the party he had contributed to build for more than a decade.

He, however, said the necessity of his decision to resign was hinged on the interest of his supporters and Edo people in general, saying, “my resignation takes immediate effect.”