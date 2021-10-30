By Cosmas Omegoh

A US-based not-for-profit organisation of Nigerians in the Diaspora, Diasporans for PDP, has sent a congratulatory message to the party ahead of its forthcoming convention.

The organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chidi Igwe, in a statement on behalf of the entire membership, founder and national chair of the organisation, Hon Victoria Pamugo, who is also a member of PDP’s 2021 National Convention Committee, said: “I express satisfaction with the organisational structure of the convention.

“This year’s PDP convention leaves all of us hopeful that Nigeria will be better. But we the people need to vote APC out when the time comes. Once again, I want to congratulate our party and all the participants in this year’s convention.

“I’m happy to congratulate our party on behalf of all our members in the Diaspora.

“As Nigerians are suffering from all forms of malaise linked to the apparent incompetence of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it gladdens my heart to see our party opting for a humane platform and policy items that will eventually translate into a better livelihood for all Nigerians when PDP returns to power in 2023,” he quoted Hon. Pamugo as saying.

“All you need to do is look around and you will be disheartened by what Nigerians are going through from East to West, North to South. We are suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic. There is corruption and misappropriation in Nigeria. There is poverty and hardship. Even the Nigerian youths, the supposed leaders of tomorrow, are left with unspeakable levels of unemployment and hopelessness. There are no good roads, no healthcare system, no good educational system, no water, no electricity, no security, no food…. All thanks to APC’s incompetence,” Pamugo added.

“Yet, when President Buhari is not busy taking up a fight with Twitter in order to divert attention from these important issues, he and APC are running around from country to country borrowing money from foreign sources and piling up huge debts on the shoulders of Nigeria’s youth ─ the same youth that APC has not cared to help through any form of social programme, economic or fiscal policy. These incompetent APC leaders are mortgaging the future of our country. We are looking forward to a change when PDP comes to power in 2023.”

