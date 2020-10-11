Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday attended the monthly Local Government meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in some council areas unannounced to identify, appreciate and inspire party members and teeming supporters, amid excitement.

Addressing the party members at the meeting, which was the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19, Ugwuanyi appreciated God for His protection, mercy and kindness throughout the peak of the pandemic, stressing that “we have come here to thank God for our life and health”.

The governor, who maintained that the PDP in Enugu State under his watch is very strong, told the party faithful that “we are not taking your support for our party for granted”.

He urged PDP members in the state to continue to keep faith with the party’s ideals, reiterating his administration’s commitment to sustain the tempo of peace, security and good governance.

While expressing delight at the enthusiasm and happiness on the faces of the PDP faithful at the various local government party offices he visited for the meeting, the governor thanked God for the existing peace and unity in the PDP family in the state, disclosing that his administration is devising a means to appreciate and recognize those who have not been recognized.

Receiving the governor, the party members reassured him of their total support and loyalty, commending his uncommon leadership qualities that have entrenched peace, security, good governance and participatory democracy in Enugu State.

Some of the local government party offices he visited included Enugu South, Enugu North and Enugu East LGAs.