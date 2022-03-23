From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is on the final match of political game to rescue Nigeria from economic and social challenges, the Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, said.

Chairman of the group, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher disclosed this on Wednesday in Maiduguri shortly after a meeting with PDP delegates from Borno and Yobe states.

Hagher said the various leadership positions occupied by the former Senate President and ex-governor of Kwara State, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, have prepared him well for the nation’s presidential seat.

“Dr Saraki has the capacity to lead this country out of economic and social problems. The PDP is on its final match and we must do everything possible to win the forthcoming presidential election with a candidate as Saraki,” he said.

Borno PDP Chairman, Zanna Gadama, said the party has come for rescue mission. He urged delegates to look out for credibility and experience in public service in the choice of the presidential candidate

“We have many presidential aspirants in PDP and Saraki ranks among the best for this country,” he said.

He warned the party not to miss the opportunity of presenting a credible candidate to Nigerians.

“We must not miss this opportunity and if we do, PDP may go into extinction,” he cautioned.

Other members of the group at the meeting including a former Kwara State governor, Sen. Shaaba Lafiagi among others.