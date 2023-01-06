From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a Campaign Council to manage the activities of its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in Kano State.

The Presidential Council is headed by a former Chief of Staff in the state, Yanusa Adamu Dangwani, who will serve as the Council’s Director – General, while Al’ Amin Ibrahim Little and Umar Mustapha Mansaraleta are to serve as the Deputy Director -General and Secretary respectively.

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who inaugurated the Presidential Council in the state, explained that the Council would work in synergy with the National Presidential Council

He charged the members of teh Council to be good ambassador of the party at all levels and to serve as the party’s eyes and ears and months at their various political locations.

The occasion was attended by the National Vice Chairman, North- west, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, General Habibu Shaabu, former Deputy Governor of the state, Hafiz Abubakar and a one- time speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na abba

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorche Ayu has inaugurated the Caretaker Committee of the party at the zonal levels of the state.

Represented by the Vice Chairman, Northwest, Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, Ayu disclosed that the members were appointed on merit in view of their contributions to the growth and development of the party in their respective zones.

He tasked them to sustain their contributions and dedication to the party to ensure the success in the forthcoming general elections.