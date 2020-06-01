The Obubra Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has inaugurated Chief Godwin Igwe as the new Chapter Chairman of the party in the local government area.

The inaugural meeting was convene by the Chapter Chairman to commence the functionality and evolve a robust template for the party in the area.

Speaking, Igwe expressed his readiness to completely rebrand the party and put on a better stead ahead of future elections.

He assured the people that he would run an open and transparent administration where all party members will be carried along.

“We will instill discipline, respect for rule of law and constituted authorities within and outside the party” Igwe said.

Several goodwill messages were received from members present, who took their turn in expressing total satisfaction to the fact that a square peg is finally being put in a square hole.

PDP stakeholders at the event reaffirmed total support, commitment and loyalty to the Chief Godwin Igwe led Chapter exco of PDP.

Speakers at the meeting also expressed appreciation to the National Working Committee of the party for a peaceful and transparent ward and chapter congresses. They all pledge to remain loyal and committed to the ideals of the party.

Some of the party Leaders also took their time to encourage the new exco to be strong in taking up their responsibility that may no less be daunting. They told the people clearly to disregard rumors of the party being divided, as there is only one exco recognized by the NWC of the party.

Present at the meeting were all chapter executives, various ward Chairmen and exco, leaders and teeming party faithfuls who were filled with excitement.