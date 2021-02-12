From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Sullivan Chime yesterday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a political party without leadership. Chime who was the leader of PDP in Enugu for eight years when he was governor of the state before joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) after leaving office said the time has come for the people of the state to join the ruling national party, APC.

Speaking in his country home Udi in Udi local government area of the state when he revalidated his membership of the APC, Chime said the event was a re-endorsement of his membership of the party which he joined in 2017.

Stressing that the PDP had ceased to be a political party but a conglomeration of strange bed fellows without a clear cut leadership Chime said, “We were members of the PDP but left because the party became what we no longer understood. The PDP is a party without national leadership. I do not think there is a man they defer to. Everybody is a big man.”

He therefore, advised his contemporaries and others still in the PDP to join the APC.

Chime who registered at Udi Agbudu Ward with registration number EN/UDD/16/11601 said that he believed that the APC would reinvent the visionary leadership that had eluded the state in the life of the current administration.

He said, “I am here to proudly revalidate my membership of the APC. This is a party I believe will take us to the next level.”

The good thing about the exercise according to him was that it would afforded all members of the party a level playing field, adding that it had brought to an end, the claim of being founding members of the party by some party chieftains and members.

He said, “I appeal to my people to cease this opportunity to register with the APC. This exercise places us at equal level and no more claims of being founding members of the APC.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the APC Membership Revalidation and Registration Exercise Enugu State, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, described Chime as a consummate and an accomplished public servant.

He called on the people of the state to give the former Governor the needed support as he strove to build a solid base for the party in the state.