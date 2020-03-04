Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, sought an order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to join as defendant in a suit brought by aggrieved 14 Edo House of Assembly members.

PDP, through its lawyer, Barbara Omosun, in a suit number: FHC/ABJ//CS/1582/2019, told Justice Ahmed Mohammed that as registered political party, it was entitled to field candidates in the seats declared vacant by the House of Assembly Speaker, Frank Okiye.

The party argued that the Assembly was duly proclaimed on June 17, 2019, following a proclamation letter to the effect by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The PDP, which said it became aware of the suit recently, said its rights and interest might be adversely affected by the court’s decision.

It was gathered that the embattled lawmakers had, on December 12, 2019, approached the court, seeking an order of interim injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission from conducting by-elections in respect of their seats purportedly declared vacant by the speaker on December 4, 2019, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated December 10, 2019.