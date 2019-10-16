Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is a new twist to the suit filed by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe seeking to nullify the PDP governorship primary election as the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tosho has granted the request of Alaibe to transfer the case to the Federal Capital Territory.

At the last hearing on October 7, the case was adjourned till October 18 but surprisingly the Court had summoned the counsel to all parties to appear before it today where the presiding judge, Justice Jane Inyang broke the news of the transfer of the case.

She disclosed that she had acceded to the directive of the Ag Chief Judge of the FHC to transfer the case to the FCT based on the request by Alaibe dated September 27 and received by her Court on October 10.

She said the credibility of her Court was not questioned in seeking a transfer of the case but security concerns were raised which made her transfer the case.

However, the sudden transfer of the case was greeted with protests by counsel to the defendants over what is being described as an ambush by the plaintiffs.

The National Legal Adviser of the PDP and Counsel to the party, Emmanuel Enoidem who expressed disbelief over the turn of events said it is inconceivable that Alaibe that wants to be governor of Bayelsa State would run away from the state over alleged insecurity.

“We came in this morning only to be told that the matter has been transferred due to a letter by Chief Timi Alaibe. We are a bit taken aback at the turn of event and not because we are afraid of the case in Abuja. This is a man who wants to be governor of Bayelsa State and not the governor of the FCT or any other state in Nigeria. And if he is running from Bayelsa, I am afraid what kind of governor the person will make.”

Chuks Uguru counsel to the 4 th and 5 th defendants decried the “Robin Hood” used in transferring the case and stated that parties in a case should not be allowed to do window shopping. He however said where the case is heard, the defendants would present facts to prove their case.

The lead counsel to Alaibe, Ayodele Adedipe noted that the comments of the defence counsel were “diversionary and petty”.