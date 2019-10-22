Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the inauguration of Edward Onoja as the new deputy governor of Kogi State as a nullity.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Tanko, to impose sanctions on those behind the inauguration.

The opposition party said it was scandalous that the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajana, whose panel acquitted the former deputy governor, Elder Simon Achuba, of any misconduct, would turn round to inaugurate a new deputy governor for the state.

Justice Ajanah administer oath of office to Onoja, yesterday.

As early as 7 am, yesterday, members of the House had screened and cleared him to proceed to take his oath of office at the Government House, Lokoja.

Governor Yahaya Bello who spoke at the event said fate and destiny had made it possible for Onoja to become the number two citizen.

The governor said he enjoyed a good working relationship with Onoja as Chief of Staff, and promised that they will work harmoniously to deliver democracy dividends to the people of the state.

Governor Bello thanked the House for the speedy screening and clearance of Onoja, and lauded the Chief Judge for discharging his constitutional duty by swearing in Onoja.

Onoja, in his response, thanked Governor Bello for assisting him to realise his destiny.

He also commended the impeached deputy governor for hasting the process that led to his emergence even as he promised to continue to serve the state with all his strength.

Onoja, former Chief of Staff only resigned recently after being nominated as running mate to Governor Bello in the November 16 election.