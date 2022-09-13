From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemn demolition of its campaign office in Gombe, the Gombe State capital, saying it is a call to anarchy.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, said the action was an indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the state was jittery, ahead of the 2023 polls.

It said the Gombe State government was discomfited because the state chapter of APC had fallen apart, following the defection of its prominent members to the opposition party.