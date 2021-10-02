From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari in his Independence Day broadcast, allegedly “dwelt on empty claims that have no bearing with the actual situation in the country.”

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is appalling that President Buhari in his speech, had no concrete plans on how to revamp the economy and end terrorism in the country.

The opposition party noted that the admission by President Buhari in his Independence Day speech that the difficulties faced by Nigerians are similar to what obtained during the civil war is a vindication of its claim that the president administration is allegedly the worst in the history of the country.

“The fact that President Buhari compared the challenges and sufferings being faced by Nigerians under his administration to the agony of the civil war, underscores the horrible situation in the country today.

“In President Buhari’s words, ‘the past 18 months have been some of the most difficult periods in the history of Nigeria. Since the civil war, I doubt whether we have seen a period of more heightened challenges than what we have witnessed in this period.’

“This grave assertion brings to mind the ugly images of the civil war; the killings, lawlessness, violence, human rights violations, poverty, hunger, starvation and other horrible situations as also being currently witnessed today under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

“From Mr. President’s admission, it is clear that he has nobody but himself to blame for the sorry situation in Nigeria under his watch. “It is therefore a pathetic antithesis for Mr. President to attempt to exonerate himself by claiming that no government, since 1999, has done what his administration has done in six years; a claim that portrays a desperation to parry blame for the consequences of the misrule of his administration.

“Rather, what obtains in the public space is that no government has since 1999 brought our nation to her knees on every facet of life like the Buhari administration,” the PDP stated.

