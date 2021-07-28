From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, berated President Muhammadu Buhari for traveling to London for the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025, despite the event being scheduled to hold virtually.

The party in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the Presidency of using the education summit as cover-up for President Buhari to keep appointment with his doctors in London after failing to improve health care infrastructure for Nigerians.

“President Buhari has no justification to travel to far-away London, since the meeting is virtual meeting or for a medical checkup, which he could have done at home, if his administration had not wrecked our healthcare system. The President’s trip has confirmed the stand by majority of Nigerians that he is wasteful, thinks only about himself and cares less about millions of our citizens who do not have access to foreign medical treatment, but who are dying on daily basis.

“It is disheartening that while Mr. President is spending tax payers’ money relishing the expertise of London doctors and luxury of medical facilities in that country, millions of Nigerians are dying in decrepit medical facilities at home.

“Moreover, is it not atrocious that Mr. President is more interested in going to London for a virtual education summit when hundreds of students, who ought to be beneficiaries of the meeting, are languishing in kidnappers’ dens with the Buhari administration taking no concrete steps to rescue them and end incessant abduction of students in Nigeria?”

The PDP said there was no way history would be kind with President Buhari, as he has always wished, if he continued in his manner of thinking only about his needs at the expense of the generality of Nigerians.

