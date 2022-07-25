From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples’s Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for the spate of security crises across the country, accusing his administration of “irretrievably” failing the people.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, speaking at a press briefing at the party’s national secretariat, said that between 2020 and 2022 about 18,000 Nigerians have allegedly been killed by terrorists in the country.

Ologunagba accused President Buhari of insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians. He noted that “at such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.”

The PDP spokesman, who was reacting to the plight of victims of the Abuja/Kaduna train attack, said the opposition party is distressed by a video of terrorists dehumanizing the victims, who were abducted on March 28.

He added that claims by the Presidency that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”, is an admission of alleged incapacity and failure by government and the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

According to him, “it is indeed heartbreaking to watch fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, helpless children; compatriots and citizens of Nigeria in captivity and being tortured, brutalized, humiliated and crying in pain, agony and anguish just because we have the misfortune of being under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government that has proven to be derelict, irresponsible, unconcerned and completely numb to the pains and sufferings of our citizens.

“The emotional toll of this sad incident on the victims, their families and the entire nation cannot be quantified, particularly on the younger generation who witnessed the humiliation of their parents and breadwinners in such gruesome circumstance.”