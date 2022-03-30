The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said attack is an indication that lives of Nigerians under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government is near worthless.

The opposition party noted that “the successful ambush of the train on the Abuja-Kaduna service by terrorists who killed many Nigerians, abducted scores of others in an operation that lasted for over an hour, again confirmed PDP’s stand that the security command and control coordination structure under President Buhari has collapsed.

“More alarming is the fact this particular attack took place within two days of the deadly terrorist attack on the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in the same Kaduna State controlled by an APC government.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The PDP insists that the complicity of silence by the Buhari administration on the Saturday’s airport attack emboldened the terrorists to assault the train; a development which also validates PDP’s position that the APC administration has conceded sovereignty over parts of our country to terrorists. “The continued silence and obvious helplessness of the Buhari Presidency on these deadly attacks on our nation’s key transportation sectors raises apprehensions of possible complicity at the very top level of the APC administration.

“It is callous and unfortunate that the APC government, in its usual insensitive nature attempted to suppress information by keeping mute over 24 hours after this horrendous attack which claimed the lives of promising Nigerians among whom was a young medical doctor, Dr. Chinelo Megafu who was fatally shot in the ill-fated train travel…”