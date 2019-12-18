Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the N37 billion earmarked for the renovation of the National Assembly complex in the 2020 budget as “unpardonable rip-off” by the All Progressives Congress(APC)led Federal Government.

The PDP in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said it was indefensible for the government to propose sun an amount for renovation work on the National Assembly complex, which was built at the cost of N7 billion naira.

The opposition party challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate his integrity by immediately publishing a breakdown of the renovation budget, which is domiciled in the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“Our party insists that the over 500 percent padding of the original construction cost is completely insupportable even with the prevailing costs and exchange rate regime, a development that has already spurred public outcry and apprehensions of plots to divert the fund for political interests of certain APC leaders.

“The over bloated renovation figure is therefore not only sacrilegious but also further confirms that the APC-led administration is overtly corrupt and only out to steal, drain and divert our national resources for selfish purposes of certain individuals in the present administration.

“The party insists that such corruption is unacceptable in a nation confronted by alarming economic downturn, extreme poverty, hunger, decayed infrastructure and security challenges.

“The PDP however notes that the N37 billion is embedded in the budget of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as approved by President Buhari, which leaves the burden of explanation on Mr. President’s doorsteps.”