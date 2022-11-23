By Chukwudi Nweje

The internal wrangling in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), continued Wednesday as a group within the Lagos State chapter of party – Alliance for Atiku Aspiration – called for the expulsion of former Deputy National Vice Chairman, South West, Chief Olabode George from the PDP.

The group led by Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, accused George of consistently working against the emergence of a PDP governor in Lagos State so he would remain the leader of the party based on the several offices he had held.

Pearse said the G5 group insistence that the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu should resign is a decoy war targeted at the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“The G5 are not after equity, they are not after fairness, and they are not after balance. Their target is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. When they wanted to get rid of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013, they went after Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, the then National Chairman of the party. When they got him out, they now went for Jonathan,” he said.