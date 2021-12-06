By Henry Uche

The newly appointed Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Engineer Julius Akinsola, has maintained that it “C’ttee would focus on strengthening the state Chapter and Solidify its unity against all odds.

The State’s Party Publicity Secretary, Ademola Oyede, said the National Working Committee (NWC) appointed Akinsola as the Chairman of the Committee in a statement by the PDP’s National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu.

According to Oyede, the NWC of the party announced the constitution of the Caretaker Committee on November 17 after the elective state congress was cancelled in October, therefore the inaugurated the Caretaker C’ttee will steer the affairs of the party till February 2022.

Other members of the committee that were sworn in were: Ade Adeniyi as Secretary, Ademola Oyede as the Publicity Secretary and Babs Akinlolu as the party’s Legal Adviser.

Also inaugurated were: Alhaji Nuru Abiodun Lawal as Youth Leader; Alhaja Nourat Atinuke Babs-Olorunkemi as Women Leader; Ganiyu Alani Ige as Organizing Secretary, Mrs Olabisi Odunsi as Financial Secretary and Alhaji Bode Oladeinde as Treasurer.

“This Committee will hit the ground running to strengthen existing party structures and solidify the unity within the party in the state. Plans are already in full swing to ensure there is a successful state congress where permanent party officials will be elected,” Akinsola maintained.

