The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for deploying adequate security to Edo State, ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election in the state.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Osa Nehikhare, who spoke to journalists on behalf of the Edo State PDP Campaign Council, on Tuesday, in Benin City, said that “the efforts so far put in place by the Buhari-led government to ensure the security and safety of Edo people, before, during and after the election, deserve commendation.”

According to Nehikhare: “With the massive deployment of men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies to Edo State to supervise Saturday’s election, we are confident that the election will be crisis-free.”

He added: “President Buhari’s commitment to the safety and security of voters in the state will bolster confidence among voters and will ultimately impact positively on voter turnout.”

The PDP’s spokesman urged voters in the state to come out enmasse on election day, to reelect Governor Godwin Obaseki by voting the PDP, to sustain the ongoing reforms across the various sectors of the state as well as the administration’s industrialisation drive.