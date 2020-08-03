TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his commitment to the infrastructural development of the state, particularly in Port Harcourt.

State Chairman of the party, Desmond Akawor, expressed this yesterday, in Port Harcourt.

Akawor said: “The development of the state, especially the state capital, through the improvement of infrastructure despite the economic down turn experienced in the country occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, is a clear testament that the Governor is really building the state for posterity in line with his campaign promises to the people, assuring that the urban renewal programme will be experienced in other parts of the state as well”.

Akawor, who through the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Tambari Gbara, called on Rivers people to understand the strategic industrial and commercial nature of Port Harcourt, which necessitated the expansion of existing infrastructure in the city.

He stated: “The construction of the fourth fly-over at GRA junction along Aba road plus the dualization of the popular Mummy B road to Stadium road, now Ken saro Wiwa road, the dualization of Tombia Street to Ikwerre road and the expansion of Rumuola flyover are all aimed at easing movement and reducing the pains being experienced due to the influx of people into the city with concomitant vehicular traffic.

“The criticism by the opposition that projects are being concentrated in Port Harcourt is born out of hatred and their resolve not to see anything good in the present government in the state.

“They have forgotten the social and economic benefits of a well-planned road network to an ever-expanding city like Port Harcourt, knowing that apart from the aesthetics it brings to the city, it also eases the movement of goods and services from one point to the other within the city and from the rural areas to urban centres, thereby boosting social and commercial activities”, Akawor noted.

According to the PDP chairman, “Port Harcourt is one of the fastest-growing cities in Nigeria because she is the hub of petroleum-related activities in the country. Port Harcourt has an international airport, a seaport, the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); that is not all, adjoining towns like Bonny, Onne, and Akpajo equally play host to the Bonny light oil terminal, the Liquefied Natural Gas plant (NLNG), a seaport and the Petro-Chemical complex respectively.

“The activities of these federal agencies in Rivers State contribute to the influx of people across the globe and within Nigeria into the city of Port Harcourt on a daily basis.

“Port Harcourt is equally the destination of choice for people from neighbouring cities like Yenagoa, Owerri, Aba, Uyo, Enugu, Asaba and other parts of the country due to her hospitable nature.

“Therefore, a proactive administration must put in place infrastructure to contain the upsurge in population and make provision for future expansion to avoid overstretch of available facilities.

“Hence, it is imperative to note that no project put in place is a waste as long as it has direct bearings on the people, and will be used by Rivers indigenes and those living and doing business in Rivers State.

“Indeed, the urban renewal programme of the Governor Wike administration which has kick-started in the state will also be extended to other local government areas of the state and requires a degree of patience from all indigenes including those doing business in the state to enable it succeed.

“Rivers people should, therefore, be patient and give the governor the necessary cooperation in his quest to transform Rivers State into a beauty to behold”, he appealed.