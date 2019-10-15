Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched what it called Operation Wind Up APC in Bayelsa State to effectively make the All progressives Congress (APC) irrelevant and non-existent in the state.

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson who stated this at the formal opening of the Douye Diri/ Lawrence Ehwrudajkpo governorship campaign office and unveiling of the campaign council in Yenagoa Bayelsa State said the APC would never win election in Bayelsa State because the consequences would be too dire for the people of the state.

Dickson who again enjoined members of the party not to be disturbed by the wave of defections said APC close to five years that it has been ruling the country has nothing to show to Nigerians and Bayelsans that it cares for them.

He said unlike the PDP governorship ticket which has credible and tested politicians, the APC governorship ticket is a ticket of terrorists, cultists and militants that would return Bayelsa State to its former state of lawlessness.

“We are happy because we already have victory in Jesus name. No PDP member would spend a week in Bayelsa if APC wins because APC is presenting a ticket of militancy, cultists and terrorists. APC government would be a government of criminals. Democracy in Bayelsa cannot be defined as a government of criminals and cultists and militants for militants and cultists and criminals. This is not the definition. On this occasion that we are inaugurating the formal campaigns, I also want to launch Operation Wind Up the APC in Bayelsa. People would be scared to live in Bayelsa and people would be afraid to come here and do business. If you don’t take this election seriously, a lot of you would be looking for way to run out of the state by November 17th .”

The governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri declared that the PDP would win the election convincingly because of the record of achievements and the foundation laid by the Dickson administration.

Diri who accused oil multinationals in the state of planning to use the APC government to further oppress the people of oil communities pleaded with party members to have trust in the party leadership and in him to lead them to victory.