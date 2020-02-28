Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the National Assembly would continue to make the President Muhammadu Buhari administration unhappy by pointing out its failures.

Abaribe, who stated this yesterday,in Abuja, while speaking at the PDP emergency NEC meeting, said whenever the government misses the way, the opposition lawmakers would point out the right path.

The Senate minority leader, last month, had asked President Buhari to resign for allegedly failing to contain the spate of insecurity in the country.

“We’re committed to only one thing: that is to make sure the government is unhappy. Anytime they miss the road, we will show them where the road is.”

Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jubrin, cautioned the party to guide against the mistakes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, by making sure the ongoing congresses were devoid of crisis.