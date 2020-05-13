Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman, South-South, Emmanuel Ogidi, has expressed concern over the influx of suspected herdsmen into the zone, despite the inter-state travel ban imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to check the spread of COVID-19.

Ogidi, in an interview with journalists, on Wednesday, stated that it is worrisome that inspite of the travel, suspected herdsmen have been moving into the South-South in their hundreds recently.

The opposition leader urged governors in the zone not to lose sight of the security implication of the influx, as they try to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in their respective states. And noted that there is need for synergy among the governors.

He called for vigilance, especially as security agents saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the ban on inter-state travel has failed in that regard.

“While we are fighting Coronavirus, these people are moving in and by the time you have finished with the virus, you would have been overtaken.

“It is a strategy; if not, where will all these people moving down find accommodation to stay during this pandemic?

“You see that they have conquered the South, do you still hear of Amotekun security outfit? They have been silenced as a result of the pandemic diversion of attention.

“You cannot fight coronavirus without enhancing security, the two has to go together, that is my advice to the governors because people are moving into the states,” Ogidi stated.

The PDP leader frowned at the withdrawal of police officers attached to the Rivers State Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it could ead to total breakdown of law and order in the state.

He added that the withdrawal will jeopardise the fight against COVID-19 in the state and called for immediate return of the officers to the task force.