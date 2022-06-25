A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Chief Dennis Omonkhodion, has appealed to Senator Clifford Ordia and former Minister of Works, Mr. Mike Onolememen, to support Mr. Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to become Edo Central next senator.

He tasked the two warring protégés of the late Chief Tony Anenih to “stop the fight and support Monday Okpebholo of the APC, who is also from Anenih’s camp” but in the APC.

He observed that the people of the state had started embracing the APC since the PDP was enmeshed in a factional fight for supremacy.

“That is the beauty of democracy. The people now have an alternative since Okpebholo emerged in the race for the senate to represent Edo Central.

“We in Esan Elite Club will support him to represent us in the Senate. We will mobilise for different candidates in different political parties. What matters now is who can represent us, and not those who will represent their pockets. The game has changed,” he stated. In an interaction with journalists yesterday in Abuja, Omonkhodion who is also the president of Esan Elite Club, said the intra-party fight had already produced two factional senatorial candidates in the party for Edo Central.

He also cautioned the people of the state to be wary of becoming victims of the fight between the Governor Godwin Obaseki and the faction loyal to Dan Orbih, saying when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.

Describing it as a consequence of greed and selfish politicking, Omonkhodion said, “it was never about the people or how to develop Esanland,” adding that the only way to develop the land now was to vote for competent and selfless individuals irrespective of their political parties.

The PDP chieftain noted that all the roads and other infrastructure in Edo Central Senatorial District were in very deplorable condition because of selfish politicking.