From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike hads claimed that some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aided President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019 by negotiating to work for him.

The governor who did not name the PDP leaders revealed that they approached him to join in the negotiation, but that he refused and stood his ground to deliver Rivers State for the PDP.

He stated this, yesterday, during the commissioning of the Rivers State University’s campus in Etche, Etche Local Government Area.

He said no amount of intimidation would cow him into supporting a cause that was not beneficial to the people of Rivers State warning that nobody should make the mistake of thinking that Rivers State of yesteryears was the same of today.

The governor said the Federal Government with all its might fought Rivers State and failed, and that the state would no longer play second fiddle in the country again.

“When they were going to negotiate with (President Muhammadu) Buhari in 2019, they came to me and I said no; no negotiation PDP must win. I said no. That was why Buhari won the election. Those of them who made sure PDP never survived since 2015, that destroyed PDP, I see them today opening their mouths. Those of them who left this party are today calling us boys. The boys that stayed back and kept the party and those of them that founded the party and left.”

Wike tasked Rivers State citizens not to be intimidated by anybody, alleging that though some people have warned him to be careful so he is not killed, he was not afraid for his life.

“Kill who? who told you that you would not die first before you come for me.”

The Rivers governor said since 1999, the state has polled the highest votes for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and should not be taken for a ride.

“Since 1999, I challenge any state to say they have polled more votes than Rivers State. Since 1999, I challenge any state in terms of support for PDP. Which state has given more supports than Rivers State? No federal government project in Rivers State; no project. If you want my vote, tell me what you have for Rivers State. Nothing can be for free again.

“Enough is enough of using Rivers State and thinking that we are foolish people, we don’t know what we can do with our money. Enough is enough of thinking Rivers State will bring the votes. When they bring, you push them away. Tell Rivers people what you are going to do with their votes.

“Tell Rivers people what you are going to do for them and not me. There is nothing any of you can do for me. Nobody can buy me. I am not going to look for position. Have I not been a minister? So, what are you going to use to entice me as a person? If you don’t tell me what my state will get, then, forget me.”

He vowed that nobody would stay in Abuja to dictate what would happen in the state and advised the citizens not to succumb to intimidation.

“You mean as a governor, I will go to Abuja and kneel for who? Governor of Rivers State to kneel down for who? Which state is the person from?”

On the project, Governor Wike declared that he was not sure of any Federal Government-owned university in the country that paid its lecturers better than Rivers State universities.

He commended members of the governing council of the university for their commitment, saying they had worked to justify the resources budgeted for the institution.

The governor thanked God that lecturers of the state-owned universities did not join the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying that there was no reason for them to do