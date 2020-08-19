Tony Osauzo, Benin

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), yesterday, highlighted to the electorate in Igueben Local Government Area of the state the achievements of its party’s candidate for the September 19 Governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki, in the past four years in Edo Central Senatorial district of the state.

Speaking during the Ward-to Ward campaign rally in the locality, Chief Tom Ikimi, former minister of Foreign Affairs, tasked the people to support the re-election of Obaseki and his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu, for a second term in office.

Ikimi who hails from Igueben, told eligible voters in the locality to key into the vision of the administration in order to take full control of what he called “the Esan agenda” which can only be realised if the people are united and speak with one voice.

According to Ikimi fondly called the lion (Oduma) of Igueben, “Esan people are now united. We have what we call Esan agenda. We can only realise the agenda if we support Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term.

“Yesterday, I went through a list of 14 projects that have been successfully completed by this Government in Igueben. I am impressed.

“We want to clear all the votes.

We must get 99.9 per cent.

Money cannot buy Igueben people. We are supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki. We believe in him”, he said.

On his part, Chairman of Edo PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, accused the previous administration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the state of neglecting the senatorial district for eight years.

Orbih, urged youths in the locality to vote and defend their votes, adding that completed projects that were executed by the current administration lend credence to the superlative performance of the PDP Candidate whose first tenure ends on November 12, 2020.

According to him, projects in Ambrose Alli University which was neglected by Adams Oshiomhole’s Government, will be commissioned in few days time by Obaseki.

Addressing members of PDP and supporters at the rally, Governor Godwin Obaseki, promised to build capacity in Education and upgrade the College of Education in Igueben as flagship for Vocational training School in West Africa.

He also promised to construct the Ugoneki-Ujogba road and find lasting solution to electricity problem in the locality.

At an audience with cross session of traditional rulers from Igueben, Governor Obaseki appealed to the elders to support his re-election bid, assuring them of more development in the area.

Responding, the Enogie of Igueben, HRH Ehizojie Ehiojierior, endorsed Governor Obaseki for a second term.

“We will make sure that you win. Just go and talk to our people, we will help you to take your message home”, he said.