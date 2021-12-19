By Enyeribe Ejiogu

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Cross River North Senatorial District have flayed those canvassing for the zoning of the governorship seat in the state, and declared that the party’s ticket is open to any of the senatorial districts.

The leaders took the position after a consultative meeting in Ogoja, the political headquarters of the senatorial district, stressing that zoning had never been formalised or practiced in the state.

In a communiqué released to journalists yesterday, the PDP stakeholders berated the apostles of zoning, describing them as pretenders who knew the political history of elections in the state, but tried to manipulate the minds of people for their selfish gains.

About 28 of the leaders endorsed the communiqué, including Idi Baba Yakubu, Dr Ikani Wogar, Chief Igbaji Monkom, Dr Francis Bullem, Chief Jacob Mgbekem, Joseph Oloko, Mathew Ojugbo, Paul Ebiala, Dr D.C.Enamhe and Charles Eneji.

The communique read in part: “We make bold to state categorically that the position of the northern senatorial district is that zoning of the governorship has never been a formalized position in our politics.

“All that we have always had can best be described as an elimination process by succession. Indeed, we make bold to state that for the governorship ticket is open for all senatorial districts. We therefore call on all party organs to put in place a transparent process of selecting party candidates for all elective offices especially the governorship.”

They also congratulated Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbo for his resilience in the fight that led to his emergence as the first senator from Ogoja and declared their commitment to stand by him to enable him succeed.

“We wholeheartedly share in the joy of the victory and inauguration of our son, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the first elected senator from Ogoja Local Government Area. His victory is a legitimate testimony on the strength of our fledgling democracy and a chorus of his grandiose acceptability across board,” the stakeholders further noted.

They also appreciated Senator Sandy Onor for standing by Jarigbe throughout the struggle, and described him as a true friend and brother of the northern senatorial district.