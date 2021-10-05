From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Former Senate President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, has said that existing unity and peace in the opposition party in the state would ensure its victory in the next general election.

Speaking to reporters in Ilorin on Tuesday after the PDP local government congress and membership e-Registration exercise at his Ajikobi Ward in the Ilorin West LGA of Kwara state, Saraki said that PDP is the only political party that is united and peaceful in the state.

The PDP leader, who charged party members to spread the message of hope among people, said that the party is ready to provide political leadership in the state come 2023.

‘Let us all go and prepare for 2023 elections. It’s all clear that the PDP government is what people want. We’re committed and it’s left for us to go all out and sell the message of hope to our people. The PDP is the only party in the state that’s united and peaceful. For the progress of the state, it’s the PDP. We are ready to provide leadership come 2023,’ he said.

Saraki, who said that the party has opened more leadership positions for women and youth, added that it is all about bringing greater inclusion.

Speaking on the e-registration exercise of the party, the party leader described the process as transparent and capable of reducing sharp practices, saying that the PDP has the most modern database for all its members.

He also said that the party now has a better of running its affairs, adding that the registration process is in line with the global best practices.

The high point of the event was the consensus arrangements used to elect local government party officials through affirmation, in the congress that was witnessed by party stalwarts among a large crowd of party members in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .