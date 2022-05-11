The local government congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held across the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State, yesterday, have been described by the electoral panel from the National Secretariat as peaceful, well organised and transparent.

The congresses were conducted to elect one National Delegate and nominate one Person Living With Disability (PLWD) ahead of the party primary elections. The congresses were monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking while members of the five-man Electoral Panel supervised congresses across the state, its Chairman, Hajiya Amina Jambo, commended the PDP family in Enugu State led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the peaceful atmosphere in the state, and the enthusiasm and transparency displayed in the conduct of the exercise.

Enugu State Chairman of the PDP, Augustine Nnamani and his deputy, Innocent Ezeoha led members of the panel to supervise the Congresses.

Addressing party faithful at the Udenu LGA, Hajiya Jambo said “these local government congresses in Enugu State are among the most peaceful, well organised and colourful exercise of our party in the country”, adding that “Everywhere we have gone, the people are comported and observing the rules and guidelines of the PDP for the conduct of the exercise”.

She acknowledged the presence of the women and the physically challenged persons, including officials of INEC at the exercise, saying: “We saw women and the disabled. We have seen them everywhere we go. We also saw the INEC officials monitoring the exercise.

“This shows that you people are following the guidelines.You people are doing what you are supposed to do. We are very proud of you. We are happy that you people are doing things correct. That INEC officials here has confirmed to us that everything is going on well and in accordance with the PDP guidelines”

At Isi-Uzo LGA PDP Office in Ikem, the National Electoral Panel Chairman lauded the peaceful and transparent exercise stressing that “We have seen democracy in action in Enugu State.”

In Enugu East where the members were received by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, Senator Gil Emeka Nnaji, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Cornelius Nnaji, the council chairman, Nze Livinus Anike, among other stakeholders, the verdict was the same as they commended the peaceful atmosphere, the transparency and adherence to the party guidelines and the presence of INEC officials.

At Enugu North PDP Office which was their first port of call, Hajiya Jambo said: “We are so appreciative of your warn welcome. You can see that the place is well organised and very peaceful.”