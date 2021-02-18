From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), on Thursday, lifted the suspension on the minority leader, House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu and six other members of the House, elected on the platform of the opposition party.

The others are Toby Okechukwu, Gideon Gwani, Adekoya Addul-majid, deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip of the House of Representatives respectively, as well as

Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, and Anayo Edwin.

The seven lawmakers were suspended in July 2019, for their alleged role in the crisis that rocked the minority caucus of the House, in the aftermath of the inauguration of the ninth assembly.

This is coming as the PDP National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee led by Senator Bukola Saraki, met with the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), on Tuesday, in Abuja, as part of its engagement with party stakeholders.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the National Working Committee (NWC) lifted the suspension of the lawmakers based on the recommendations of various committee relating to the issue.

However, the opposition party stated it would continue to recognize Kingsley Chinda as the leader of its caucus in the Green Chamber.

It charged members of the PDP in the House to continue to participate actively in the activities of the party.

Saraki, after the meeting with the BoT, told journalists, that the Reconciliation Committee will reach out to all stakeholders in the party in the discharge of its assignment.

He expressed delight with the outcome of the meeting, stating that the committee will reach out to more stakeholders in the coming days

“We are going to reach out to everybody. Everybody matters. Everybody has a role to play,” the former Senate President stated.

On his part, the BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, told journalists, that he was confident that the party would come out stronger in 2023.

Jibrin experience confidence that the committee will discharge its duties duties creditably.

“We have given our own recommendations to him in order to make the report very rich. With the quality of committee members undertaken this, we are sure that the PDP come in, strong, stronger, and strongest and we will win on the 2023 election.

“We are very happy. If you see, 95% of the members of this committee are members of BoT. This responsibility, I am sure they will come with a very good result.

“We are giving them 100% support to carry out this assignment. They are fearless. There should not fear anybody, and no issue of money should be involved in this exercise.

“We trust Senator Bukola Saraki. We know he is the kind of person that cannot be bought by any body. So, we will fully support him will continue to give him our support 100%,” he stated.