From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said stakeholders in People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will at the right time collectively decide the party’s presidential candidate. He said with the successful conduct of its national convention, the party is poised to takeover the reign of power in 2023. He stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, at the Government House, Yola, yesterday. He commended Governor Fintiri and members of the PDP convention planning committee for making the party proud by conducting a transparent and rancour-free convention. Governor Wike stated that those who have not participated in organising a party convention might presume it was an easy feat to accomplish. “At a time, most people were expecting that it might not work out for PDP.

It only did not work out well, it was peacefully conducted, the best ever conducted since PDP started. “I believe that when people have done well, you commend them. When you give them another opportunity, they will put in their best. And that is one of the things I have come today to say my brother, you’ve done well with your people. You did not put us to shame.” He noted that when he and others nominated Governor Fintiri as the chairman of the convention planning committee, they never had any reservation about his capacity to deliver a credible and transparent convention. He said: “Today, Ahmadu Fintiri has become a household name in Nigerian politics, because of the convention he conducted very transparently. Thank you for what you have done for our great party.”

