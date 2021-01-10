From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Nigerians have known clearly that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has their interest at heart with the commitment it has shown in fulfilling every promise made in ensuring an enduring improvement in their socio-economic situations.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike stated this at the commissioning of dualised Forces Avenue, Olumeni and Harvey streets in Old Government Residential Area, Port Harcourt, by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal on Friday night.

Governor Wike said the administration of his predecessor under the All Progressives Congress (APC), deliberately ignored the roads in the Old GRA of Port Harcourt, thereby leaving the area in blighted condition.

Wike stated that his conviction in developing the city and turning it to a world-class status that would market the entire state stemmed from the fact that it is the first point of contact to every visitor that comes to the state.

He revealed that former Rivers State governor, Celestine Omehia, before leaving office in October 2007, had awarded the contract for the dualisation of Forces Avenue, but his successor, Governor Chibuike Amaechi, for inexplicable reasons, stopped the contractor from executing the project.

Wike said: “Celestine Omehia was the one who awarded the dualisation contract project, not to Julius Berger, but to another contractor. But, his first cousin (Amaechi) said the job should not go on. But, I thank God, today, that Celestine Omehia is witnessing that his dream has come through to the glory of God.”

He stated that he would spend the entire next week commissioning more projects across the state is to remind Nigerians that PDP offers the only hope to emancipate the country from the appalling poor governance that has characterised the APC-led government since 2015.

Governor Wike, in buttressing the fact that PDP governors are excelling in their respective states, recalled that in November 2020, he was in Sokoto State to commission a major water project that would serve nine local governments and also laid the foundation of a university teaching hospital.

He pointed out that the APC had been unable to keep its promises to Nigerians, and had also not confidently executed development projects in the states that they control, which had emboldened Nigerians to reject them.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said the success of his development efforts had silenced the opposition, noting that they were overwhelmed that he had surpassed their expectations.

His words: “I told you that the only way you can silence the opposition is to do what people would see. You don’t need to join issues with them on the pages of newspapers.

“All of them live here. They will see the streetlight shining and the beautiful road. That is the party that has the interest of the people.”

Inaugurating the road projects, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, asserted that the performance of Wike had justified the confidence reposed in him by Rivers people, who re-elected him to serve them for a second term.

Governor Tambuwal, who affirmed that PDP governors were doing well in their respective states, described Governor Wike, as a bridge-builder, and a special gift to the country

“Your Excellency, the chairman of Governors’ Forum, you see that our governors are making us very proud and we are very proud of them and waiting on the line to take over in 2023.”

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has assured the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies of the continued support of his government in their mandate of protecting life and property.