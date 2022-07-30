From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) 2023 vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the party will overcome all its challenges before the 2023 general elections.

Okowa, who is also the governor of Delta State , stated this after a closed door meeting with Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Friday, in Abuja.

The Chief Press Secretary ( CPS) to the Benue State governor, Nathaniel Ikyur,in a statement, on Friday night, quoted Okowa as saying that efforts were on to resolve all issues that arose from the nomination of the opposition party’s presidential candidate and running mate.

According to him, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike was a strong party man who had worked very hard for the success of the PDP and would not want to work for another political party.

In his remarks, Governor Samuel Ortom corroborated the position of the Vice Presidential candidate, saying leaders of the PDP were still discussing to correct whatever that might have gone wrong during the presidential and vice presidential tussles.

Governor Ortom however stated that as a critical and major stakeholder of the PDP, Governor Wike needs to be placated to ensure that the reconciliation process was easy and smooth.