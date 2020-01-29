Stanley Uzoaru and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Chiji Collins and seven members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The speaker who hurriedly announced the defection of the members said their reasons were contained in a letter submitted to Clerk of the House.

Those that defected and their constituencies are Mike Njoku, Ihite Uboma; Eddy Obinna,Aboh Mbaise; Kanayo Onyemechi,Owerri West; Dominic Ezerioha, Oru West; Kennedy Ibe,Obowo;Chigozie Nwanaeri, Oru East and Uche Ogbuagu, Ikeduru.

Of all the members that defected, it was only Ogbuagu who said he left because of the illtreatment and injustice he suffered in the party.

Deputy Speaker, Okey Onyekanma of the PDP and the Minority leader, Ekele Nnodimele of the AA and seven others at the last sitting on January 21 had defected to APC.

Imo House of Assembly is made up of 27 legislators and the latest defection brings to 17 the number of APC legislators.

The PDP has lost 10 members, APGA two and AA four members.

The development, according to sources, formed part of measures aimed at gathering support from the House for Governor Hope Uzodinma who was announced winner of the March election by the Supreme Court to replace the PDP’s candidate, Emeka Ihedioha who governed the state from May 29, 2019.