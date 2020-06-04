Imo State Government yesterday accused some top People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members of inciting insurrection against the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma by using the arraignment of one of them on sedition charges as a springboard for the actualisation of the plot.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the government was in possession of phone transcript wherein top PDP members in the state goaded one Ambrose (other name withheld) to engage in brazen sedition with the aim of a toppling Governor Uzodinma.

Emelumba, who was reacting to a statement by PDP, accusing Uzodinma of dictatorship and urging lmo people to rise against him, said the party was now on panic mode because some of its members were complicit in the plot.

The commissioner noted that contrary to the claim of PDP that the man in charge of their new media was arrested for criticising Uzodinma, facts have shown that he was arraigned for forgery and sedition.

According to him, Ambrose fraudulently obtained Government House letter head and used same to issue false, malicious and misleading statements purporting same to have emanated from the office of the press secretary to the governor.