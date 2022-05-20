From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

As the crisis rocking the Anambra chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) continues to fester, Chief Olisa Metuh has cautioned the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, not to pander to the dictates of godfathers in the state.

Metuh, who is a former National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, stated this, in an interview with journalists, in Abuja, after a meeting between Anambra PDP stakeholders and party’s national leadership.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He expressed concerns that the PDP leadership is allegedly reluctant to comply with a report submitted to it by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which monitored the ward congresses conducted in Anambra.

The former opposition spokesman also implored the party to comply with an existing judgement of court the delegates congresses and use same for the conduct of primaries for the 2023.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Metuh, who identified former Anambra State governor and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, as the leader of the PDP in Anambra State, said the outcome of the delegate congresses was a reflection of the wishes of the people and should be respected.

Earn in US Dollars weekly by trading in US Stock options from companies like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tesla, etc. Weekly earnings paid directly to your bank account. Click here to learn more .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .