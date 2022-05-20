From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
As the crisis rocking the Anambra chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) continues to fester, Chief Olisa Metuh has cautioned the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, not to pander to the dictates of godfathers in the state.
Metuh, who is a former National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, stated this, in an interview with journalists, in Abuja, after a meeting between Anambra PDP stakeholders and party’s national leadership.
He expressed concerns that the PDP leadership is allegedly reluctant to comply with a report submitted to it by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which monitored the ward congresses conducted in Anambra.
The former opposition spokesman also implored the party to comply with an existing judgement of court the delegates congresses and use same for the conduct of primaries for the 2023.
Metuh, who identified former Anambra State governor and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, as the leader of the PDP in Anambra State, said the outcome of the delegate congresses was a reflection of the wishes of the people and should be respected.
Leave a Reply