Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to observe All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting places a question mark on the party’s participation in the 2023 polls.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said INEC’s stance on the APC NEC is a red flag for those seeking to contest the 2023 polls on the platform of the ruling party. It noted that the import of INEC’s letter is that APC allegedly “lacks the legitimacy and statutory requisites to participate in the 2023 general elections.”

According to the PDP, “INEC’s reference to the failure of the APC to give the required 21-day notice for its National Convention confirms the invalidity and unconstitutionality of any National Convention conducted by the APC’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“As it stands today, regardless of the boldface escapist excuses, the Sword of Damocles hangs precariously on the status of the contraption called CECPC and the APC itself. This signals an existential threat to the soulless, precipice-bound bunch of pretenders masquerading as a political party.

“The PDP had earlier informed Nigerians, especially intending aspirants on the platform of the APC that the APC became legally non-operational when in December 8, 2020 it dissolved its national, state as well as local government structures and handed its affairs over to an illegal body.”