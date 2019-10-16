Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the feud between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and members of Mamman Daura’s family over rooms in the Villa underlines the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency.

A statement by the part’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the fued exposed the Presidency’s poor management of crisis.

“The chaos in the Villa further exposes the Buhari Presidency’s poor management of issues and highlights why it has failed monumentally in delivering on any of its responsibilities in governance, thus leaving our dear nation in a shambolic situation in the last five years. The feud further uncovers the impunity, disorderliness and vanity that pervade the Buhari Presidency and how the once serious and productive seat of power has been turned into a house of comedy and an overcrowded quarter for illegal occupants

“Nigerians can now see why it has become difficult for our nation to witness any stability or progress under Buhari and why the government has been bedeviled by confusion, infighting, policy flip-flops, statutory violations, promotion of violence, ingrained corruption and administrative indolence while millions of Nigerians wallow in poverty and neglect.

“Nigerians and the world can equally see why no one expects the Buhari Presidency to articulate any progressive idea or proffer and implement any solution to the myriad of economic and security problems it caused our nation; they can now see why there is no hope in sight and why compatriots are daily agitating for a new order.