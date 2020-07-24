Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun moves to resolve the crisis in the minority caucus of the House of Representatives.

Daily Sun gathered that as part of the resolution, the opposition party will recognize Ndudi Elumelu as minority leader of the House of Representatives and lift the suspension slammed on him and six others, a year ago.

On the other hand, Kingsley Chinda will continue to function as the leader of the PDP caucus on in the Green chamber.

Daily Sun gathered that, to this end, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), met with members of the House elected its platform at the party’s National secretariat , Wadata Plaza, in Abuja, on Wednesday to explore ways of resolving the crisis that has paralysed the activities of the opposition party caucus in the Green chamber.

The PDP caucus had broken into two factions following the emergence of Elumelu as minority leader of the House, against the wish of the opposition party, which had nominated Kingsley Chinda for that position.

A source, who attended the meeting, confirmed to journalists that among issues discussed was how to resolve the minority crisis, reconcile the two groups, as well as lift the suspension slammed on the minority leader and six others, when the crisis started last year.

Apart from Elumelu, others suspended in relation to the minority crisis were deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu; minority whip, Gideon Gwani; deputy minority whip, Adekoya Abdul-Majid; Wole Oke, Anayo Edwin and Lynda Ikpeazu.

According the source, with the outcome of Wednesday, the NWC is awaiting the outcome of the mediation of the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal in the crisis to take a final decision.

He said :” As we speak, the matter is with the chairman of the Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal,who is expected to use his experience, been a former speaker to reconcile the two groups in the House of Representatives. We are waiting for his advice at the NWC. to enable us take a decision.

“It might interest you to know that Chinda came out to appeal to the party to lift the suspension on those that were suspended.”